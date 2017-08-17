Matt Mooney said the 24th annual Jamie Hill Memorial Golf Tournament is a perfect match: A community golf tournament for a good cause honoring a civic-minded resident.
It will be held Aug. 26 at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf.
“It is the largest fundraiser for The Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation,” said Mooney, chairman of the foundation.
“As a lifetime Bettendorf resident, I can tell you that this tournament epitomizes what Bettendorf is about: A larger city with small town caring and sharing values,” he said. “Jamie Hill epitomized those values, also. Jamie was a year older than I, graduating from Bettendorf High School in 1969. His father, Wendell Hill, was the athletic director at Bettendorf for many years.
“Jamie was as good a man as there was. After graduating from college he came back to his hometown to work for the parks department he cared deeply for. He passed away way too soon, collapsing at the Bettendorf Fitness Center while playing basketball.”
Mooney said this year's presenting sponsor is Advance Homes, and that the four-person, preferred ball tournament sells out every year. This year is no different. In all, 144 golfers will participate.
Over the years, the tournament has raised more than $200,000 for the foundation that helps fund park projects, equipment and activities.
But the biggest part of the foundation helps fund various park activities for children and their families who face financial hardships.
Jeff Hill, Jamie's younger brother and also a foundation board member, said his brother oversaw many youth sports programs in the city until he died.
“He had a massive heart attack very suddenly at age 41,” Jeff Hill said.
The golf tournament was underway 25 years ago. However, the next year, it was decided to name it in honor of Jamie Hill.
“It is a good tribute to the event that all proceeds go to underprivileged families, especially youth,” Jeff Hill said.
“We are sold out every year. We have a good mix of people who play every year and those playing for the first time. It is a very special group. It gives the foundation good exposure. And we also have a good group of volunteers.”