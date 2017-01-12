Age: 11
School: Neil Armstrong Elementary School
Parents: Curt and Kim Shepherd
Why was student nominated? The office staff at Neil Armstrong nominated Katie because they recognize her kindness and responsibility every day. Katie helps with recycling, is always on time to school, and has a smile on her face every single day. More importantly, Katie is a great friend to all of her peers at Armstrong. Katie is a true role model for everyone and the staff loves having Katie as an Astro!
What are you most proud of? "How hard I work at art."
What makes you happy? "Being with my friends and at school."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Ms. Block because she is really good at art and she inspires me to keep working to get really good at art."
What is your reaction to honor? "I’m really happy and excited!"