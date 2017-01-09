Keep Iowa Beautiful is a nonprofit that works to improve economic vitality and culture in Iowa. It has two rounds of grants upcoming:
Paint Iowa Beautiful: Diamond Vogel Paint awards paint to nonprofit groups to beautify their buildings. To apply, visit keepiowabeautiful.com/grants/paint-iowa-beautiful by Feb. 17
Yo-Ho Tools for a more beautiful Iowa: Iowa tool manufacturer Yeoman & Company grants tools, valued up to $200, to assist community volunteers in beautification and clean up projects. Apply at keepiowabeautiful.com/grants/yo-ho-tool-grant by March 3.