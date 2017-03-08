Kelly Thompson, vice president of grant-making and community initiatives at Community Foundation of the Great River Bend, has been named a PLACES Fellow by The Funders' Network for Smart Growth and Livable Communities.
She is one of 16 leaders from across the country to receive the fellowship. As part of the fellowship, Thompson will participate in a year-long curriculum that will equip her with the tools, knowledge and network to enhance grant-making decisions at the Community Foundation in ways that are responsive to the needs and assets of low-income neighborhoods.
Thompson earned a master's degree in social work from the University of Iowa and a bachelor's degree in sociology from Augustana College.
She oversees grant-making, scholarships and the Community Foundation's collaborations with others on issues and also manages the foundation's youth philanthropy program, Teens for Tomorrow.
This year's fellowship drew a record number of applicants hoping to join the PLACES (Professionals Learning About Community, Equity and Smart Growth) program.