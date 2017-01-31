Jake Jacks and Bob Grove of Maxim Marketing and Graphic Services might be called “the odd couple” of State Street. The “odd couple” sobriquet, however, has nothing to do with Felix Unger, the neurotic neat-freak, and Oscar Madison, the slovenly sports writer, of Neil Simon’s hit play and television series, "The Odd Couple." What makes Jacks and Grove stand out is not a discrepant relationship, but the fact they have worked harmoniously in close quarters for 10 years and still enjoy each others' company. That’s an accomplishment.
The pair met in 2006 and soon recognized they shared common professional interests and complimentary talents. Jacks already had a well-recognized Maxim Marketing firm name, while Grove owned a corporate entity. Working together made perfect sense to them.
They both wanted office space in Bettendorf, and the historic Alter Building on State Street caught their eye. Today Jacks and Grove's offices are in a large, single room on the first floor, where their desks face each other. They converse freely, continuously and with self-deprecating humor.
Jacks studied commercial illustration at Art Institute of Pittsburgh. After graduation, he returned to the Quad City area, working as a graphic designer and art director, then seguing into sales and strategic planning. Grove also studied commercial art, and worked as an illustrator and trade show exhibit designer before starting his own marketing firm. Together, they focus primarily on clients serving high-end retail. The Maxim strategy advises “If you sell on price, you lose on price.” Sales, based on value or quality of goods, offer more convincing arguments to the consumers and return higher product margins.
They also work to build long-term relationships. “The more we know about our clients the more we can help them with their business," Grove says.
Analysis of consumer demographics provides a key element in this retail strategy. They identify a client's customers, so they can focus marketing efforts and cut advertising costs. Understanding consumer demographics and needs may also lead to new product development and additional ways to broaden and improve sales.
As a business with a stake in downtown Bettendorf, Jacks and Grove apply their marketing insights to downtown business issues, too. They believe the new bridge and proposed redevelopment projects focused on the Twin Bridges motel and city square sites promise a brighter future for the downtown. Private sector investment in the district will be critical to revitalization efforts, they say, and city officials must build productive relationships with existing businesses and develop a strategy to attract new businesses, such as restaurants and retail shops, and provide for convenient parking.