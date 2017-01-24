National School Choice Week runs through Friday, Jan. 28 this week, providing awareness of K-12 school choices available to families for the 2017-18 school years.
There are 11 events planned in Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline and Rock Island areas. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com or follow the discussion on Twitter using #schoolchoice.
Quad-City area events, which are independently planned and funded, include information sessions, open houses at schools, rallies, policy discussions and movie screenings organized by community groups.
Families in Illinois and Iowa may choose from traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools and homeschooling.
Illinois also has a program that allows qualifying children, in some cases, to receive tax credits to attend private schools. Iowa also has programs that allow qualifying children, in some cases, to receive scholarships or tax credits to attend private schools.