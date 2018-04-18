The LeClaire Library, thanks to a generous donation from our Friends of the Library group, will be hosting a Community Shredding Event in conjunction with National Money Smart Week on April 28.
National Money Smart Week began in 2001 when a small group of Chicago businesses decided to collaborate and provide their citizens with financial education opportunities and resources. Since then, the program has grown to include thousands of organizations nationally and has over 100,000 participants annually. For a complete listing of events and webinars, as well as student and teacher resources, visit www.moneysmartweek.org.
The LeClaire Community Library will celebrate Money Smart Week in several ways. We will have an information table set up with Money Smart Week bookmarks, financial planning worksheets, information on checking and rebuilding your credit, a “how-to” on becoming debt-free, and other financial tips. There will also be a Money Smart Week display filled with new books on investing and finance — stop by and check a few out. As mentioned above, we will be hosting a Community Shredding Event on April 28 from 10 a.m. until noon. A Shred-it van will be parked in the LeClaire City Hall staff parking lot. Anyone may participate in this shred event and there is no limit to the number of paper items you may shred. This will be the only time in 2018 that shredding will be available at the library — so you won’t want to miss it!