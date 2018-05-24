The Bettendorf Rotary Club first tried something other than an annual Lobsterfest.
“We tried selling turkey legs but it didn't go over well,” said Tim Lane, president of the club.
Then, the idea of serving lobsters emerged and it has been successful ever since. The 12th annual Lobsterfest, to be held June 9, has the biggest expectations yet.
“We will serve 400 people,” Lane said. “Last year, we raised $70,000 and this year, our goal is $100,000.”
He said all proceeds go back into the community to help fund charities, especially youth programs.
He said expenses to stage the event do not come out of the proceeds.
“Lobsterfest expenses are offset by our generous corporate sponsors,” he said.
In addition to ticket sales, event funds are raised through cash donations, a raffle, live and silent auctions, a wine pull, and a ‘Grab for Grub’ competition.
Lane said in addition to supporting charitable organizations and the Rotary's scholarship fund, they hope to plant trees, provide leadership opportunities for youth, feed the hungry, and provide for those most in need.
For example, it has given dictionaries to every fourth grade student in Bettendorf, in public and private schools. It also sponsors its own Pay It Forward project, and buys food baskets for people in need at Thanksgiving and Christmas times each year.
“Anywhere we see a need, we try to step up and help,” he said.
Bettendorf Rotary co-chairs of the event this year are Ann Kappeler and Johanna Blevins.
“Lobsterfest is more than a party with a purpose,” Kappeler said. “We are over 100 Rotarians planning an evening of food, fun and fellowship to raise $100,000, with a commitment to return 100 percent to the Bettendorf community and beyond.”
Chef James Preszler sets the menu. Lane said in addition to lobster, there will be corn on the cob, potatoes and dessert.