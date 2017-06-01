Everybody knows that there is a wealth of musical talent in the Quad-Cities. We’ve got your blues, rock, rap, jazz, electronic, soul, funk, folk, country, swing, psych, punk, etc. Almost any night of the week, you can go out to hear live music performed by talented local musicians. Did you know that Bettendorf Public Library is also a great venue to sample local music? Whether it’s our Summer Concert Series, Brown Bag Lunch, Senior Day performances or Trax from the Stax, the library is staying in touch with what’s happening in the Q-C music scene.
Summer Concert Series starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, with local R&B, funk and soul band, 10 of Soul, kicking things off. Summer Concerts is back at Faye’s Field, which is directly south of the library on 18th Street between the library and CVS, for its sixth year. This year’s lineup is sure to have something for everyone. All of the concerts will be 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will be moved inside the library. Make sure to bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Food trucks will be available this year and a portion of their proceeds will go to the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own food and drinks to the concerts.
The newest addition to our music CD collection is the “Local Music Collection.” We’ve searched around to find mainstays and fringe artists from the Q-C and surrounding areas. There’s plenty of current music as well as the Q-C classics. We enlisted the help of our local record stores, musicians and college professors in compiling a collection that features music from many different styles.
Want to dig deep into Q-C’s Klezmer-pop history? Check out the Kabalas. Not sure if we’ve had incredible power pop in our midst? Try Einstein’s Sister, Tripmaster Monkey or The Multiple Cat. And the choice selections certainly do not stop there. We’ve got The Dawn, Nova Singers, Noble Spirit, QCSO, Lissie, Centaur Noir, Winter Blanket, Terry Hanson, Three Years Hollow and many more. Stop by the Bettendorf Public Library sometime to dig into our rich and diverse offerings.
Bettendorf Public Library Summer Concert Series 2017
All concerts 6:30-8 p.m. at Faye’s Field
June 1: 10 of Soul - Soul, Funk, Blues, R&B
June 8: David G. Smith - Acoustic Singer/Songwriter
June 15: Hungrytown - Folk Duo
June 22: The Blackstones - Rock Covers
June 29: Melanie Devaney - Acoustic Americana Folk
July 6: Molly Conrad - Indie Folk Singer/Songwriter
July 13: Lojo Russo - Acoustic Singer/Songwriter
July 20: The Luckjoys - Acoustic Pop
July 27: Whoozdads - Acoustic Blues Covers and Originals
Aug. 3: Minus Six - Piano Pop/Rock
Aug. 10: Nuclear Plowboys - Country and Rock Covers