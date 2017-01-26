Don't let this ranch's age fool you — it's 29 years young — built with quality craftmanship and meticulously kept. Recent interior updates include a renovated kitchen with cherry cabinets, new flooring and fixtures, recent bathroom remodels, and the basement was finished to add a rec room and office while retaining storage capacity. The house offers affordable living on a private lot that abuts a tree-lined ravine.
3895 Tanglefoot Court, Bettendorf
Agent: Chris Kaufmann, kw.com/kw/agent/chriskaufmann
Price: $193,900
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.5
Square footage: 1,135
Lot square footage: 8,276