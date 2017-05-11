This home, built in 1995, was remodeled and expanded in 2004. Its features include a new septic system and well pump. It has a large eat-in kitchen with a sizeable walk-in pantry, a large gathering room for special occasions, a great room with vaulted ceilings and windows, a finished walk-out basement with a rec room, office, fourth bedroom, ¾ bath and ½ bath, and a bonus room that can be converted to meet your needs. The deck is maintenance-free. There's also a patio, playhouse and fenced yard to the rear of home, which has an attached 1,340-square-foot four-car garage.
21624 280th Ave.
Le Claire
List price: $339,500
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
House size: 2,643 square feet
Listing agent: Joseph Schramm, whyusaschramm@gmail.com