This home, built in 1995, was remodeled and expanded in 2004. Its features include a new septic system and well pump. It has a large eat-in kitchen with a sizeable walk-in pantry, a large gathering room for special occasions, a great room with vaulted ceilings and windows, a finished walk-out basement with a rec room, office, fourth bedroom, ¾ bath and ½ bath, and a bonus room that can be converted to meet your needs. The deck is maintenance-free. There's also a patio, playhouse and fenced yard to the rear of home, which has an attached 1,340-square-foot four-car garage.

21624 280th Ave.

Le Claire

List price: $339,500

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

House size: 2,643 square feet

Listing agent: Joseph Schramm, whyusaschramm@gmail.com

 

