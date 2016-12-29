Custom details galore give this home in the Pleasant Valley School District plenty of "wow" factor. What will be your favorite part? How about the chef's kitchen with it's gorgeous cabinetry, granite counter tops and luxury appliances? The four custom fireplaces and paneled study? The main-level master suite that is a spa-like retreat? Or the outdoor room, with its own kitchen cooktop and refrigerator, hot tub and fire pit?
19320 251st Ave., Bettendorf
Price: $925,000
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4.5
Square footage: 3,428
Agent: Teresa Rule - Mel Foster, teresarule.com