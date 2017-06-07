Matthew Carter Packard of Troop 199 in Bettendorf has achieved the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout.
Packard has earned 22 merit badges during his 10-year Scouting career. He has held such leadership positions as patrol leader, senior patrol leader, scribe and troop guide.
Packard’s accomplishment in serving his community was to construct a handicapped-accessible garden plot at Bettendorf Middle School, where handicapped people can garden without having to get down on their knees. He led a team of four in creating this garden, as well as constructing a picnic table for the garden area. He also attached gutters to the garden’s shed.
Packard is the son of Alan and Vilma Packard of Davenport, and is an upcoming junior at Bettendorf High School, where he is a member of the National Honor Society and has received the school’s Community Service Award.