Mayor Robert Gallagher of Bettendorf will discuss city goals for this year at the First Tuesday in Bettendorf event, sponsored by Bettendorf Business Network.
Mark Brandl of the Iowa Department of Transportation, Joe Taylor, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau and Jeff Reiter, economic development director with the city of Bettendorf, also will speak.
The meeting will be held at noon, Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 959 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
City aldermen also were invited.
The networking event is open to the public. Tickets, which include a buffet lunch, cost $10.
For more information, email office@bettbiz.net.