Ronald Medd was an entrepreneur and a person who worked very hard with his family to improve the Bettendorf community, according to the Rev. Richard Pokora of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bettendorf.
Medd, 85, died Dec. 12 at his Bettendorf home, surrounded by his family.
His many accomplishments included helping to invent the "Blizzard" machine for Dairy Queen franchises all over the country. The frosty treat is so popular it even has a fan club.
To this day, Pokora enjoys stopping by the Bettendorf Dairy Queen on 18th Street, where he thinks about Medd. A machine in that location commemorates the invention.
Medd and his family were among the original Dairy Queen franchisees and owned stores in Ohio, eastern New York and Scott and Rock Island counties.
"When you look at Ron and the Medd family, you see the American dream at work," Pokora said.
Medd is an example of how an American can turn an idea into reality to make everyone's life a little better.
"He made a contribution to Bettendorf, to the ice cream business and to American enterprise," said Pokora, who knew Medd for years.
Many people don't know much about Bettendorf's history, but the Medd family is a firm part of it, according to Pokora, who moved to the city in 1979.
Decker Ploehn has lived in Bettendorf since 1975, first working as a police office and chief and now as the longtime city administrator. He interacted with Medd at various stages in his career.
"He was a pillar of our community for many years, Ploehn said.
Medd was active in the community and had a great spirit of volunteerism.
"He exemplified Bettendorf," Ploehn said.
Medd was born in 1931 in Clinton to Cecil and Mildred Medd. He was a partner in his family business for 55 years.