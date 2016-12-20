A permanent medication drop box is available 24 hours per day in the lobby of Bettendorf Police Department, 1609 State St.
The drop box, in partnership with the state drug-control office, is made possible through a small grant to address the increasing problem of prescription-drug abuse, according to Bettendorf Police Chief Phil Redington.
Residents who want to use the drop box should remove all personal information from vials and place medications in sealed, non-breakable containers and/or sealed plastic bags (no liquids, syringes or lancets should be including so that there is no injury to the staff servicing the drop box).
Prescription drug abuse is Iowa’s fastest-growing form of substance abuse, and addiction to powerful pain relievers is also fueling more heroin use. Prescription pain pills and heroin are both opioid drugs. The combination is contributing to an increase in opioid-related overdose deaths in Iowa and the U.S.
For more information, contact Redington at 563-344-4020 or predington@bettendorf.org or Steven Lukan, governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy, 515-725-0305 or steven.lukan@iowa.gov.