Bettendorf High School Theatre Department will go full-on Charlie Brown Dec. 16-18, when it presents "A Charlie Brown Christmas," pajama party and theater workshop.
"A Charlie Brown Christmas" was released in 1965 as an animated television special based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz. Its jazz soundtrack by Vince Guaraldi including “Christmas Time is Here” has become as iconic as the story itself.
The stage version was adapted from the television script and remains true to it.
“Playing Charlie Brown has been so much fun," said Alex Obert. "I grew up watching the show on TV and I’ve loved recreating it.”
“Trying to make everything look just like the TV show that people know has been more difficult than I expected," said Lily Broyles, costumer. "It took a long time to find and make the costumes that help the actors transform into the characters everyone knows and loves.”
The events include:
Dec. 16: 6:30 p.m. performance, followed by the Peanuts Pajama Party
Dec. 17: 1-3:30 p.m. Children’s Theatre Workshop
Dec. 17-18: Matinee performances at 3:30 p.m.
The show will be performed in the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets cost $5, or $20 for a family of up to six.
At the pajama party, children are encouraged to wear pajamas and join the cast for cookies and hot chocolate after the show.
The theater workshop costs $25 and is designed for children in grades kindergarten to grade 5. The afternoon includes games, arts and crafts, theater tours, snacks and a Charlie Brown sing-a-long. Registration includes the workshop, T-shirt and a ticket to the 3:30 show.
For more information, visit bettendorf.k12.ia.us.