Quad City Arts, a local arts agency, offers a Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship Program for youth ages 15-21 from June 12 to July 14. Opportunities include working on a graphic design installation in downtown Rock Island, on improv comedy in Rock Island, with sculpture in Bettendorf, and in mural painting in Davenport.
Participants work on group projects under the supervision of a professional artist and receive a stipend for their work.
Visit quadcityarts.com/programs/metro-arts/ for application information. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 15. For more information, email info@quadcityarts.com or call Quad City Arts at 309-793-1213.