Rep. Gary Mohr (R-Bettendorf) took the oath of office Monday in the Iowa House chamber as the 87th General Assembly opened its session at the Capitol.
Mohr is a Republican representing District 94.
During the session, Mohr may be reached at gary.mohr@legis.iowa.gov or through the House switchboard at (515) 281-3221.
The swearing in ceremony of all 100 state representatives began a week of ceremonies, including the Condition of the State address by the Governor Terry Branstad, and the Condition of the Judiciary address by the Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady. Committee work began as well.