Teaching 24 art classes during the school year, Meghan Purcell’s days tend to be long, colorful and sometimes overwhelming.
There’s one day each year she says is overwhelming “in a good way” — when her elementary school students see their artwork on display at the Figge Art Museum.
“It’s one of my favorite days of the year,” said Purcell, who has taught art at Herbert Hoover Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School for the past six years.
Pieces of art — ranging from self-portraits to collages to paintings of flowers — created by Bettendorf elementary school students will be displayed April 1 to 9, as part of the museum's Young Artists at the Figge program.
“A lot of the times, the students represented in the Figge art show aren’t often recognized in other areas,” said Purcell, who picked one student from each of her art classes to be featured at the Figge. “They’re not necessarily athletes or stand out in other ways, so it’s nice for them to get their time to shine.”
That’s part of the idea behind the program, which started in 2006, according to Melissa Mohr, the Figge’s director of education.
“This epitomizes our mission at the Figge — it’s bringing art and people together,” Mohr said. “It legitimizes the arts in a school curriculum and it instills in the children the importance of art in their everyday lives.”
Artwork from seven school districts — including Muscatine, Moline, Pleasant Valley, Geneseo, North Scott, Bettendorf and Davenport — rotate through the museum’s community gallery January through May.
“The idea is that even if you're not going to become a painter like Pablo Picasso, you have creativity in you,” Mohr said. “If it’s not through art, maybe this will give you the confidence to try something new.”
One of the best parts, Mohr said, is hosting recognition ceremonies for each school district, where students and their families are invited to spend a free day at the Figge.
At the ceremony, students receive certificates in honor of their achievement in art. In addition, one student from each participating school is selected to receive a scholarship to a Figge class.
“It’s a big happy buzz,” Mohr said. “There’s an excitement and energy in the air on those days that you can't replicate. You see kids running around and pointing up at their artwork. It’s something they’ve worked really hard on and they’re proud of.”
Bettendorf schools’ ceremony is planned for Sunday and Purcell’s students are counting down the days.
“They’re so excited,” she said. “It’s an honor and highlight for them. I always tell them, ‘I haven’t even had my art there and I’m the art teacher.’”
It also serves as a good excuse for students and their families, Mohr said, to explore the Figge’s current exhibits, such as “Jefferson Pinder: Ghost Light,” “Scrimmage: Football in American Art from the Civil War to the Present” and “The Art of Persuasion: American Propaganda Posters and the Great War” as well as take part in the Drop-In MAiZE Community Workshop, set for noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday.
“The students might see their art on the walls of a museum and then be inspired by other artists in the museum,” Mohr said. “And who knows who the students are inspiring when people come through the doors.”