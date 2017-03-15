Parents and their children who will be entering kindergarten this fall are invited to a kindergarten round-up Friday, March 31, at Morning Star Academy, 1426 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.
From 9:30-10:30 a.m. parents will have the opportunity to learn about Morning Star’s classical Christian approach to education, spend time in the kindergarten classroom, meet the teacher and tour the building. Activities are also planned for the incoming kindergartners.
For more information, visit morningstaracademy.org or call 563-359-5700.