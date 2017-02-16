Signs of a busy household — a child’s pink bicycle and kick scooter — are scattered across the front lawn at Holly Kay’s rental home in Bettendorf.
A closer inspection of the landscape reveals handprints enshrined in five separate decorative stones, which the single mother received as gifts last Mother’s Day from her five children.
Inside, an overwhelmed Kay, 33, has a moment to herself at her kitchen table, where she’s jotting down a list of Quad-City contacts she has made this week in preparation for her teenage son’s upcoming birthday.
In years past, Kay has sent party invitations to her son’s classmates, but no one ever showed. So, for his 14th birthday this month, the devoted mother took to Facebook and asked her network of family and friends to send her son, Mitchell, birthday cards to help lift his spirits.
Within the past week, Kay’s request has gone viral, and the public’s response has blown her away.
“I thought, even if Mitchell ended up with 10 cards, he would be so excited,” Kay said, her phone ringing with notifications.
Since Jan. 9, her initial post has been shared more than 7,000 times, and as of last week, Kay had received more than 800 cards in the mail from friends and strangers across the country.
On a single day, Jennifer Simmons, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, delivered Kay a box of nearly 130 cards for Mitchell.
“This is the best part of my day,” Simmons told the smiling mother, who plans to surprise Mitchell with the snail mail next week.
The eighth grader turns 14 on Feb. 20, but Kay rented out three rooms Friday, Feb. 17, at the Bettendorf Community Center, where she plans to host a public birthday bash for her son. Several Quad-City businesses and organizations, including Happy Joe's Pizza and Analog Arcade Bar, already have reached out to volunteer their services, Kay said.
Because she does not allow Mitchell to use social media, the teenager has no clue what's coming, except that his family is throwing him a party.
"I know the party is going to be huge, but that protective mom in me makes me worried that nobody's going to come," said Kay, a hairdresser who formerly managed the Great Clips in Rock Island.
Last year Kay, whose children range in age from 2-16, moved her family from Rock Island to Bettendorf. She is taking a break from work and relying on savings, and the help of the father of three of her children, to support them. In March, she plans to enroll at Scott Community College in hopes of becoming an ultrasound technician.
When Mitchell's new classmates at Bettendorf Middle School noticed Kay's post on social media, they immediately banded together, temporarily ridding the mother's fears of bullying and her son’s loneliness at the lunch table.
"I've never seen anything like this," said Lisa Reid, principal of Bettendorf Middle School, who noted the call for help has empowered students.
"They’re taking on something they read about on social media that wasn’t negative," she said. "It’s really refreshing.”
On Feb. 6, his peers gave Mitchell a cake and a tri-fold poster board adorned with dozens of signatures and short notes, including one that asks him to connect on Snapchat.
Kay praised the students and faculty for their efforts.
She said Mitchell, who enjoys video games and Japanese culture, has struggled to make friends, but she thinks these acts of kindness will give him a boost of confidence "he's never had before."
“It's so much more than a $2 card,” she said. “He’s going to wake up in the morning and not be bummed about having to go to school.”