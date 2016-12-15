Welcome the New Year in this gorgeous brick and stone home on a wooded 2.52-acre lot in the Stoney Creek North subdivision. Stunning details abound, including a two-story foyer with a stunning curved staircase, five crystal chandeliers, four fireplaces and a four-car heated garage. Cooks will love the cherry and granite kitchen, which is outfitted with a large walk-in pantry, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf double oven and 14-foot island. Retreat to the main-level master suite via a private entry, to enjoy its cozy den and other amenities. The lower level features a family room with a full kitchen and bar, exercise room, bedroom and bath.
19266 252nd Ave., Bettendorf
Price: $2.5 million
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 8
Square footage: 7,808
Realtor: Teresa Rule, Mel Foster Co., 855-696-7698, teresarule.com