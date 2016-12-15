Welcome the New Year in this gorgeous brick and stone home on a wooded 2.52-acre lot in the Stoney Creek North subdivision. Stunning details abound, including a two-story foyer with a stunning curved staircase, five crystal chandeliers, four fireplaces and a four-car heated garage. Cooks will love the cherry and granite kitchen, which is outfitted with a large walk-in pantry, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf double oven and 14-foot island. Retreat to the main-level master suite via a private entry, to enjoy its cozy den and other amenities. The lower level features a family room with a full kitchen and bar, exercise room, bedroom and bath.

19266 252nd Ave., Bettendorf

Price: $2.5 million

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 8

Square footage: 7,808

Realtor: Teresa Rule, Mel Foster Co., 855-696-7698, teresarule.com

