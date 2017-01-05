Don't miss this warm and comfortable four-bedroom home in the St. Andrew's Addition subdivision in the Bettendorf Community School District. Its main floor consists of an open foyer, formal dining room, living room, open kitchen/family room with counter seating and a breakfast nook, powder room, pantry and laundry. Upstairs, there are four spacious bedrooms and two full baths, one with a jetted tub. The basement is finished as a rec room. with space for a game room or office. Built in 1999, the home has been meticulously maintained, with recent updates such as hand-scraped walnut floors, new lighting and fresh paint. All that's left is to move in.
2717 Heather Glen Circle
Bettendorf
Price: $334,900
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
Square footage: 2,330
Lot square footage: 12,728
Agent: Linda Hoffman, lindahoffman.ruhlhomes.com
Video tour: youtube.com/watch?v=6Yc-b4VPZPE