The Buffalo Bill Museum will celebrate the birthday of Buffalo Bill Cody from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 26.
Buffalo Bill Cody was born Feb. 26, 1848 in Scott County, Iowa, and was a Pony Express rider and a Civil War hero he starred in his Wild West Show. The museum includes exhibits such as the Lone Star, a wooden hull steam powered paddle wheel, Native American artifacts, 1900s ladies fashion and a 1939 Chris Craft speed boat.
For more information, visit buffalobillmuseumleclaire.com.