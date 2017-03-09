Mary Daniels will lead a conversation about “My Friend Maigret,” which contains three stories by Georges Simenon, from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Bettendorf Public Library.
Simenon is best known for 75 crime novels featuring Inspector Maigret. In “My Friend Maigret” the inspector investigates the murder of a small-time crook on a Mediterranean island. “Inspector Cadaver” is an exploration of provincial hypocrisy and snobbery. In “Maigret and the Man on the Boulevard,” the inspector pieces together the secret life of a man found stabbed to death in an alleyway.