“I need a good book.”
“Can you help me find a book to read?”
“I’m finally retired and have time to read, but I don’t know where to start!”
We hear this every day at the Bettendorf Public Library. We love to help find the right book for the reader. How do we do it?
First of all, ask us! Ask the clerks at the Checkout Desk what they are reading, or what they recommend. Ask at the Information Desk. We have a white board behind the desk that lists what we are reading, and that can spark a conversation. Or we all have favorite books, authors or genres that we read and are happy to share that knowledge.
We also will show you how to look up a book in the catalog, and scroll down on the catalog record to find the other books in a series, and recommended titles and authors if you like that book — and why they are recommended.
In the spirit of the New Year, why not resolve to try a new author? If you like inspirational, well-written stories with good characters, I’d recommend any of the books by Bettendorf author Katie Ganshert. Her debut novel, “Wildflowers from Winter” was reviewed by Romantic Times. They said in a “novel rich in details and well-thought-out characters, Ganshert offers something for everyone: romance, secrets, a few laughs. The reader will come away with the knowledge that even in the arms of grief, hope emerges after loss.”
Or try a new mystery series — the Flavia de Luce series by Alan Bradley features young Flavia, an 11-year-old science prodigy. In the first book, “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie," Flavia abandons science in the pursuit of finding out who killed a man in the cucumber patch right outside the window of her English village home. If you liked Harriet the Spy when you were a kid, you’ll like spunky Flavia.
Librarians have tried and true books that they recommend over and over, and one of mine is “Maine” by J. Courtney Sullivan. I love the setting in the cottage on the coast of Maine, the characters spanning three generations, and the secrets the family is keeping. I felt like I knew the family and didn’t want the book to end. Sullivan is also the author of “Commencements” and “The Engagements,” so turn to her for contemporary fiction that keeps you reading.
Come in out of the cold, and ask about a good book at the Bettendorf Public Library. You’ll be glad you did (and so will we!)