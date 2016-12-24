One fine Christmas morning at 4:30 a.m., not one creature is stirring. Presents are around the tree.
About three hours later, "It's Christmas," yells my brother.
"What did I tell you about waking me up?" I say.
"Sorry," he says.
That day was fun. We had a good time, but that day was fast.
"Goodnight," I say to my brother, but he's asleep.
The next day ... I hear my brother cry. "What is it?" I say to him.
"Christmas is over!" criew my brother.
"It doesn't last long," I say.
"I love you," says my brother.
"I love you too," I say.