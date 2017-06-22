This one-of-a-kind piece of history in Bettendorf is nestled on a large corner lot near McClellan Heights. It was custom-built by its original owner, a block-maker, in 1947. It's made of Celocrete, a fire-safe material that provided ample insulation, according to Popular Mechanics magazine. With five bedrooms and four baths, this home boasts more than 3,000 square feet on the main. There's even potential for a non-conforming sixth bedroom in the basement. There are many period details, including built-in storage, custom-detailed pass-through walls, and much more.
111 Custer Terrace
Bettendorf
Price: $269,900
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 4
Square footage: 3,016
Listing agent: Kyle Robinson, kylerobinson.ruhlhomes.com