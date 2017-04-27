This classic Bettendorf two-story home features an open-floor plan, with 9-foot ceilings and wood floors throughout much of the main level. A large laundry and walk-in pantry are located conveniently off the garage. The kitchen and dining room are separated by a functional butler's pantry and half-bath. Lots of natural wood work provide warmth at nearly every turn. The finished basement features a rec room, game area, wet bar, an exercise/bonus room and a large 3/4 bath, along with ample storage.
3068 52nd Avenue Court
Bettendorf
List price: $360,000
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4
House size: 2,392 square feet
Listing agent: Chris Kaufmann, Keller Williams Greater Quad-Cities qcareahomes.com