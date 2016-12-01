The Optimist Clubs has one simple goal: Making the lives of children better.
"The Optimist Club is all about helping kids,” said John Kessler, a member of the Bettendorf Optimist Club that formed June 15.
So it stands to reason its first project would be one that put smiles on the faces of children.
“We got together and started talking about what we could do for kids,” he said.
One member was familiar with the efforts of Mel Hartman, creator of T.L.C., or Tender Loving Care Toys, in Andover, Minnesota, outside the Twin Cities. Hartman makes thousands of wooden toys each year and donates them to groups willing to paint and distribute the items to children in need. He began the effort in 1990 and his work includes toys such as airplanes, trucks, trains and dolls. In all, Kessler said Hartman has made more than 250,000 toys valued at more than $5.3 million.
Kessler said their 420 unfinished wooden toys arrived late in September, and members began painting and finishing them, before passing them to the Bettendorf Police Department to be distributed in gift baskets for area families in need.
“We put the finish on those toys and we even had some Pleasant Valley High School students help,” Kessler said. “We also have another 60 or 70 toys that we will give to the Bettendorf Fire Department that they can have on hand, if they go to a fire and there is a child who could be comforted with a toy.”
Ryan VanLanduyt of Bettendorf, president of the club, is an East Moline native who moved to Bettendorf last year.
“We will serve people in the Bettendorf School District,” he said. “We do have some people from Davenport, some people from Pleasant Valley, including some Pleasant Valley teachers."
He said in addition to the toy project, the group also has other ideas in the works, such as a fishing derby and a sports activity to get children more active.
Wome members also will help bag toys next month for the local Toys for Tots drive, Kessler said, and may form a mentoring program for students.
VanLanduyt said overall, they are pleased with the start of the club.
“It is a very diverse group. We have 45 members now," he said. "We meet twice a month. One meeting is more of a business meeting and the other is more on a social basis. It is coming together. We hope to continue to build upon it.”