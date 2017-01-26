Long considered one of the crown jewels of the city, Bettendorf’s park system remains committed to maintaining its sparkle.
After the process of surveying the public and fine-tuning the vision of the park system started last year, the Bi-State Regional Commission has completed Bettendorf’s draft parks master plan and hopes to have it approved next month.
Parks and Recreation Director Steve Grimes said residents and stakeholders highlighted a number of strengths including trails and their expansion, programming, special events and facilities such as the pickleball courts and Crow Creek dog park.
“All of these amenities are a phenomenal resource in their quality of life,” Grimes said.
Based upon the surveys on focus groups conducted, planner Gena McCullough said the city is well-placed to remain a leader in recreation opportunities in the region.
“The public is very complementary on the parks system of Bettendorf,” McCullough said. "Bettendorf is a leader in shared use paths, extending the trail system into the community and then looking at emerging sports.”
With $17.1 million anticipated in capital improvement projects through 2021, there is plenty of room for upgrades and investment.
As echoed in the surveys and focus group comments, bike lanes and trails remain an important point of emphasis as $13 million is anticipated in the short-term.
Bettendorf’s population also continues to grow, but the city has prepared itself to meet those needs with new areas such as Forest Grove Park, which is designed to expand to 105 acres.
The National Recreation and Park Association recommends 9.5 acres of parkland per 1,000 residents, but McCullough said Bettendorf exceeds those recommendations by more than 50 percent, providing 15 acres per 1,000.
Development, however, has it pitfalls.
During each of the community input sessions, residents expressed the need for more neighborhood or pocket parks, especially in new additions.
The master plan identifies 10 potential areas for acquisition and park development, some of which are more pressing than others.
An area close to Pleasant Valley School District, for example, is considered a top priority based upon residential growth projections.
Bounded by Forest Grove Road to the North, Devils Glen road to the west, Middle Road to the east and Hopewell Avenue to the south, the area is expected to see greater traffic which in turn will raise safety concerns and limit mobility.
The Hillside Drive neighborhood is another area in need of park space.
The Grand Wood Elementary School playground does provide some opportunities, but given the neighborhood's increasing residential density, a new park would greatly benefit residents.
As a way to balance development and community needs, the plan floats the idea of an ordinance for developers, as permitted in Iowa law, in which new trails and parks can be required to be dedicated.
Grimes said no decision has been made, but having such a policy in place would help accommodate the needs of a growing community.
“It’s much more difficult to try and retrofit green space or park space into an area after development has occurred,” Grimes said.
Even as Bettendorf looks at increasing recreation sites and activities, McCullough stressed that it must remember to care for its current assets.
“Part of having a quality, excellent parks and recreation system is to maintain what you already have,” McCullough said.
The city’s parks and recreation department budgets approximately $1.2 million annually for operations and maintenance.
Should the city continue to expand its offerings, it would also mean more resources are needed for upkeep.
Grimes said part of the master plan focuses on the dated facilities like Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center, which are more than 50 years old.
“At a certain point, we have to look at evaluating facilities and where do we want to go long-term,” Grimes said. “These are the big decisions the city will be facing in the next few years.”
While the master plan may be approved soon, community engagement and input is a continuing part of the process.
The Parks Board will hold a final public hearing Feb. 15, but Grimes emphasized that the plan is intended to be a living document for the years to come.
“What is available today or what is trending, those will all change,” Grimes said. “A key to a good plan is for it to be flexible. There will be new opportunities and obstacles, but what this will do is a give us a road map to guide decision-making as we go down the road.”