Laura Torgerud
Residence: Bettendorf
Age: 47
Occupation: Teacher, St. Paul Lutheran Preschool. Co-founder, The Legacy Project, thelegacyprojectqc.com
Family: Married to Steve; 10-year-old daughter, Abbey.
Words to describe yourself: Crafty, hard-working, generous, accepting, dependable, strong faith
Tell me about The Legacy Project: “Motherless girls are who we are designed to serve. We see that the life of a mom should never be forgotten or moved on from. The Legacy Project helps girls in different ways, such as protecting their mom’s legacy through journaling and photos, interviewing people and more. It looks different for every girl. We hope each girl gets paired with a mentor who has also experienced loss. The woman who loved her daughter more than life itself deserves to live on, forever.”
What ages is the project geared to serve? “Elementary through college-aged. I lost my mom when I was 11 years old. There were grief groups available. But we don’t want girls to feel their journey is complete once a grief group is over.”
What is the next step for The Legacy Project? “We are working on a volunteer application and we hope to start training volunteers to be mentors in January. “
What do you like to do in your free time: “ I like to craft, golf, and spend time with family. I also like to walk, bike and listen to podcasts.”
--Christina McNamara-Schmidt