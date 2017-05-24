The Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation recently awarded scholarships to 79 Pleasant Valley High School seniors totaling nearly $85,000. Scholarships were awarded to top level students and some were awarded for character and work ethic. The PVEF raises funds through a golf outing in April, the road race Run with Carl in September and through families and businesses that have chosen to endow scholarships. For more information, visit pleasval.org/foundation.

Scholarship recipients are:

Arconic Science Achievement Scholarship: Emily Suen

Ann and Rainsford Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Jerry Pendleton

Bettendorf Hy-Vee Citizenship Scholarship: Kelsey Borbeck

Bettendorf Rotary: Chuck Mooney/William Stradt/Rich and Dee James Scholarship: Lillian Jones, Elizabeth Zupancic

PV/Bettendorf Baseball Participation Scholarship: Michael Tappa

Bill and Ellen Stradt Family Scholarship: Alexis Cordts

Brett Greenwood "Total Effort" Scholarship: Addie Swanson

Bridgeview Elementary Achievement Scholarship: Danielle Henricksen

Carl D. Schillig Memorial Scholarship: Kaitlyn Evans

Carolyn and Joseph Martin Family Scholarship: Reagan Putnam

Christine Harvey True Blue Scholarship: Sally Walker

Chuck Murphy Spartan Spirit Scholarship: Rachel Tebbe

Cody Elementary Achievement Scholarship: Dylan Hartford

Coe Noack Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Reese

Crystal Neuhaus Memorial Scholarship: Claire Park

Cyndy Behrer Leadership Scholarship: Vincent Gnad

Dale Barber “True Grit” Scholarship: Michael Showers

David J. Ramnath Memorial Scholarship: Emily Nutt

Deborah R. Menke Leadership Scholarship: Jarrin Flores

Dr. Vijay Rajendran Family Scholarship: Emily Bruinsma

English Department Achievement Scholarship: Julia Said

Evelyn Lehman iHope Scholarship: Teleah Thomas

Family and Consumer Sciences Achievement Scholarship: Emma Hartman

Hashmat Siddiqui and Manazir Family Scholarship: Austin Stickel

J. Andrew Green Memorial Scholarship: Ellie Kurth

J. Fred and Maxine Green Family Scholarship: Andrew Wendel

James D. Morrison Memorial Scholarship: Patrick McMonagle

Jana S. Witte Memorial Band Scholarship: Ian Aplington

Jana S. Witte Memorial Orchestra Scholarship: Harrison Qu

Jana S. Witte Memorial Vocal Music Scholarship: Megan Maloney

Janet E. Keady Memorial Scholarship: Mark Conway

Jeffrey J. Donahue Memorial Scholarship: Damandeep Riat, Terry Saul

Jeremy "Red" Scannell Memorial Scholarship: Austin Kress

Jon Allbee Memorial Scholarship: Sarah Meyers

John P. Bowe Memorial Scholarship: Millenama Prasai

Joe and Sue Kaesbauer Memorial Scholarship: Cameron Trentz

Joshua D. Fullmer Memorial Scholarship: Zachary Pilger

Kathryn Ludwig Humanitarian Scholarship: Anna Grace Molinari

LeClaire Lions Club Service Scholarship: Rachel Rector

LeClaire Manufacturing Achievement Scholarship: McClain Acri

Lindsay Suhl Memorial Scholarship: Cecily Clark

Marilyn M. and Burton C. Gearhart Family Scholarship: Ryan Thompson

Math Department Achievement Scholarship: Samuel Lederman

Merrit Parsons Memorial Scholarship: Matthew Nelson

Merrit and Dorothy Parsons Family Scholarship: Ebteehal Ismail

ORA Orthopedics Musculoskeletal Health Scholarship: Jared Allbee

Paul N. Lensmeyer Memorial Scholarship: Carrie Peterson

Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company Scholarship: Rachel Barber

Performing and Visual Arts Achievement Scholarship: Catherine Byrne

Philip A. Czachowski Memorial Scholarship: Keeli Richards

Pleasant View Elementary Achievement Scholarship: Alexander Wong

PTA Character Counts Scholarship: Marie DeLessio

Pleasant Valley Education Association Scholarship: Grace Wilson

Quad-City Telugu Sangham Scholarship: Aditya Subramaniam

R Hovey Tinsman Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Christian Jones

Ralph and Marjorie VenHorst Family Scholarship: Megan Hackney

Rao Chitneni Memorial Scholarship: Laura Butler

Riverdale Heights Elementary Achievement Scholarship: Lauren Carroll

Snow Masonic Lodge #44 Scholarship: Isaac Sears

Social Studies Department Achievement Scholarship: Samuel Lundry

Spartan Nation Band Scholarship: Mallory Obenauf

Spartan Nation Boys Cross Country Scholarship: Christian Simmons

Spartan Nation Determination Scholarship: Hannah DePover

Spartan Nation Extra Mile Scholarship: Samina Abdullah

Spartan Nation Girls Cross Country Scholarship: Lillie Klauer

Spartan Nation iHope Scholarship: Alexander Leonard, Andrew Van Nattan, Andrew Gratton

Spartan Nation Perseverance Scholarship: Sarah Yoerger

Spartan STEM Scholarship: Cole Edwards

Steven J. Vander Horn Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Brohm

Ted and Carole Minnick Family Scholarship: Ariel Rivera

Tinsman Family Education Scholarship: Olivia Heckel

Tom and Martha Shaff Licea Family Scholarship: Mackinsey Paulson

Tom St. Clair Memorial Scholarship: Hannah Humes

William "Bill" Stickel Memorial Scholarship: Jonathan Crouse

World Language Department Achievement Scholarship: Abigail Schaller

