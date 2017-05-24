The Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation recently awarded scholarships to 79 Pleasant Valley High School seniors totaling nearly $85,000. Scholarships were awarded to top level students and some were awarded for character and work ethic. The PVEF raises funds through a golf outing in April, the road race Run with Carl in September and through families and businesses that have chosen to endow scholarships. For more information, visit pleasval.org/foundation.
Scholarship recipients are:
Arconic Science Achievement Scholarship: Emily Suen
Ann and Rainsford Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Jerry Pendleton
Bettendorf Hy-Vee Citizenship Scholarship: Kelsey Borbeck
Bettendorf Rotary: Chuck Mooney/William Stradt/Rich and Dee James Scholarship: Lillian Jones, Elizabeth Zupancic
PV/Bettendorf Baseball Participation Scholarship: Michael Tappa
Bill and Ellen Stradt Family Scholarship: Alexis Cordts
Brett Greenwood "Total Effort" Scholarship: Addie Swanson
Bridgeview Elementary Achievement Scholarship: Danielle Henricksen
Carl D. Schillig Memorial Scholarship: Kaitlyn Evans
Carolyn and Joseph Martin Family Scholarship: Reagan Putnam
Christine Harvey True Blue Scholarship: Sally Walker
Chuck Murphy Spartan Spirit Scholarship: Rachel Tebbe
Cody Elementary Achievement Scholarship: Dylan Hartford
Coe Noack Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Reese
Crystal Neuhaus Memorial Scholarship: Claire Park
Cyndy Behrer Leadership Scholarship: Vincent Gnad
Dale Barber “True Grit” Scholarship: Michael Showers
David J. Ramnath Memorial Scholarship: Emily Nutt
Deborah R. Menke Leadership Scholarship: Jarrin Flores
Dr. Vijay Rajendran Family Scholarship: Emily Bruinsma
English Department Achievement Scholarship: Julia Said
Evelyn Lehman iHope Scholarship: Teleah Thomas
Family and Consumer Sciences Achievement Scholarship: Emma Hartman
Hashmat Siddiqui and Manazir Family Scholarship: Austin Stickel
J. Andrew Green Memorial Scholarship: Ellie Kurth
J. Fred and Maxine Green Family Scholarship: Andrew Wendel
James D. Morrison Memorial Scholarship: Patrick McMonagle
Jana S. Witte Memorial Band Scholarship: Ian Aplington
Jana S. Witte Memorial Orchestra Scholarship: Harrison Qu
Jana S. Witte Memorial Vocal Music Scholarship: Megan Maloney
Janet E. Keady Memorial Scholarship: Mark Conway
Jeffrey J. Donahue Memorial Scholarship: Damandeep Riat, Terry Saul
Jeremy "Red" Scannell Memorial Scholarship: Austin Kress
Jon Allbee Memorial Scholarship: Sarah Meyers
John P. Bowe Memorial Scholarship: Millenama Prasai
Joe and Sue Kaesbauer Memorial Scholarship: Cameron Trentz
Joshua D. Fullmer Memorial Scholarship: Zachary Pilger
Kathryn Ludwig Humanitarian Scholarship: Anna Grace Molinari
LeClaire Lions Club Service Scholarship: Rachel Rector
LeClaire Manufacturing Achievement Scholarship: McClain Acri
Lindsay Suhl Memorial Scholarship: Cecily Clark
Marilyn M. and Burton C. Gearhart Family Scholarship: Ryan Thompson
Math Department Achievement Scholarship: Samuel Lederman
Merrit Parsons Memorial Scholarship: Matthew Nelson
Merrit and Dorothy Parsons Family Scholarship: Ebteehal Ismail
ORA Orthopedics Musculoskeletal Health Scholarship: Jared Allbee
Paul N. Lensmeyer Memorial Scholarship: Carrie Peterson
Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company Scholarship: Rachel Barber
Performing and Visual Arts Achievement Scholarship: Catherine Byrne
Philip A. Czachowski Memorial Scholarship: Keeli Richards
Pleasant View Elementary Achievement Scholarship: Alexander Wong
PTA Character Counts Scholarship: Marie DeLessio
Pleasant Valley Education Association Scholarship: Grace Wilson
Quad-City Telugu Sangham Scholarship: Aditya Subramaniam
R Hovey Tinsman Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Christian Jones
Ralph and Marjorie VenHorst Family Scholarship: Megan Hackney
Rao Chitneni Memorial Scholarship: Laura Butler
Riverdale Heights Elementary Achievement Scholarship: Lauren Carroll
Snow Masonic Lodge #44 Scholarship: Isaac Sears
Social Studies Department Achievement Scholarship: Samuel Lundry
Spartan Nation Band Scholarship: Mallory Obenauf
Spartan Nation Boys Cross Country Scholarship: Christian Simmons
Spartan Nation Determination Scholarship: Hannah DePover
Spartan Nation Extra Mile Scholarship: Samina Abdullah
Spartan Nation Girls Cross Country Scholarship: Lillie Klauer
Spartan Nation iHope Scholarship: Alexander Leonard, Andrew Van Nattan, Andrew Gratton
Spartan Nation Perseverance Scholarship: Sarah Yoerger
Spartan STEM Scholarship: Cole Edwards
Steven J. Vander Horn Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Brohm
Ted and Carole Minnick Family Scholarship: Ariel Rivera
Tinsman Family Education Scholarship: Olivia Heckel
Tom and Martha Shaff Licea Family Scholarship: Mackinsey Paulson
Tom St. Clair Memorial Scholarship: Hannah Humes
William "Bill" Stickel Memorial Scholarship: Jonathan Crouse
World Language Department Achievement Scholarship: Abigail Schaller