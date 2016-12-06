On Nov. 16, Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation surprised former PVHS athletic director Ted Minnick and his wife, Carole. The Minnicks thought they were at the foundation's annual party at Davenport Country Club to see their grandson, Luke, talk about how a foundation scholarship helped him in college. Instead, Luke, along with his father, Chris Gibney, and Superintendent Emeritus Dr. Dale Barber announced they’d been secretly raising funds to start a scholarship in Ted and Carole’s name. Ted served as athletic director at PVHS from 1978 to 1997 and was a key part of the planning and development of the facilities and programs that have built the school's tradition of excellence. In the early years of the foundation, Ted also was integral establishing the annual golf tournament, a major fundraiser.
The evening also celebrated two of its student scholarships. The foundation raises money to fund more than 80 scholarships for Pleasant Valley High School seniors planning to pursue post-secondary education.
The annual celebration honors donors who have awarded scholarships valued at $10,000 or more. This year, the event honored the Rajendran family and the Steven J. Vander Horn family.
The Rajendrans founded the Rajendran Family Foundation Scholarship as a way to thank Pleasant Valley Community School District for the opportunities made available to their daughter.
“We also wanted to help students as a way of expressing our gratitude for the many opportunities with which our family has been blessed,” Dr. Vijay Rajendran said.
Ten students have received financial support courtesy of the Rajendran family.
“This scholarship allowed our family to support the aspirations of others,” Rajendran said. “It has been an honor to do so.”
The Steven J. Vander Horn Memorial Scholarship was founded in 2005, after Steven’s battle with cancer. Steven’s widow, Alexis, spoke of her husband's life well-lived, and described him as a man who had an impact on the lives of many in myriad ways. Prior to his death, Steven and Alexis decided to start a scholarship funded by memorials given in lieu of flowers at his funeral.
“Our friends and family donated $11,000 in memorials to start a scholarship,” Alexis Vander Horn said. “It was our wish that it would be awarded to PVHS students who attend Iowa State University and major in engineering. The scholarship honors what Steve did his whole life: help others.”
The annual golf tournament will be held April 24 at Palmer Hills Golf Course.
For more information about the foundation and its work, contact Beth Marsoun at marsounbeth@pleasval.k12.ia.us.