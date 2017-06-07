Pleasant Valley High School has been named a winner in the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards, presented by Varsity Spirit, Herff Jones and BSN Sports.
Schools in 45 states were recognized for the awards, which celebrate American high schools in 23 categories and offer more than $100,000 in award money to honor students, staff and school organizations that make a positive and lasting impact in schools and communities.
Pleasant Valley High School won the Spirit of Inclusion Award. The award honors one school that goes out of its way to welcome new students, accommodates students with diverse needs and educates students about issues related to diversity and inclusion.
Each winner in a category is awarded $10,000 from Herff Jones, a Varsity Achievement Brand.