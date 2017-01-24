Parents of students who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 15, should attend kindergarten registration on Feb. 24. The students will visit with teachers and staff, share a snack and ride the school bus. Parents will learn about school routines, meet the school nurse and get their questions answered.

Parents should contact their school to get the information they need to register their child.

The sessions will be held at:

Bridgeview Elementary School

February 24, 2017 at 9:30am

Mary Noack

316 S 12th St

LeClaire, IA 52753

Phone: 563-332-0215

noackmary@pleasval.k12.ia.us

Cody Elementary School

February 24, 2017 at 9:30am

Jeni Kipper

2100 Territorial Rd

LeClaire, IA 52753

Phone: 563-332-0210

kipperjennifer@pleasval.k12.ia.us

Hopewell Elementary School

February 24, 2017 at 9:30am

Michele Even

3900 Hopewell Ave

Bettendorf, IA 52722

Phone: 563-332-0250

evenmichele@pleasval.k12.ia.us

Pleasant View Elementary School

February 24, 2017 at 9:00am

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Jeanne Hodgin

6333 Crow Creek Rd

Bettendorf, IA 52722

Phone: 563-332-5575

hodginjeanne@pleasval.k12.ia.us

Riverdale Heights Elementary School

February 24, 2017 at 1:00pm

Lori Ellerbach

2125 Devils Glen Rd

Bettendorf, IA 52722

Phone: 563-332-0525

ellerbachl@pleasval.k12.ia.us

Tags