Parents of students who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 15, should attend kindergarten registration on Feb. 24. The students will visit with teachers and staff, share a snack and ride the school bus. Parents will learn about school routines, meet the school nurse and get their questions answered.
Parents should contact their school to get the information they need to register their child.
The sessions will be held at:
Bridgeview Elementary School
February 24, 2017 at 9:30am
Mary Noack
316 S 12th St
LeClaire, IA 52753
Phone: 563-332-0215
Cody Elementary School
February 24, 2017 at 9:30am
Jeni Kipper
2100 Territorial Rd
LeClaire, IA 52753
Phone: 563-332-0210
Hopewell Elementary School
February 24, 2017 at 9:30am
Michele Even
3900 Hopewell Ave
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Phone: 563-332-0250
Pleasant View Elementary School
February 24, 2017 at 9:00am
Jeanne Hodgin
6333 Crow Creek Rd
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Phone: 563-332-5575
Riverdale Heights Elementary School
February 24, 2017 at 1:00pm
Lori Ellerbach
2125 Devils Glen Rd
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Phone: 563-332-0525