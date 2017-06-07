Tickets are now available for the Quad-City Times Plus 60 Club picnic happening Thursday, June 15 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Pavilion.

The picnic, hosted by the active senior organization, will be 3-8 p.m. and includes a catered chicken dinner with sides and Whitey’s ice cream.

The event will also feature games, cards and puzzles and entertainment by local band The Night People.

Tickets are $12 and are available by visiting the Quad-City Times or CASI, or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to Plus 60 Picnic, 2602 E. 41st St., Davenport, Iowa 52807. Registration is due by June 8.

For more information, call Kim Nelson at 563-355-1970.

