The 31st annual Tug Fest, a tug-of-war between Port Byron and LeClaire has been described by participants as “three minutes of hell.”
There are ten men’s teams of 20 members each, which can include women. So there is not tie, the 11th team is a 25-member women’s team, which does not include men. This year LeClaire moved it’s tug-pit bit closer to the riverfront’s concrete levee, almost even with Port Byron’s pit.
The Illinois teams continued their dominance by beating Iowa's teams 9-2.
Each side brings half the rope and a steel clamp is used to secure the middle.
The secret as to who wins is that the rope is rarely, if ever, taut between the two sides. The “winner” of each tug is usually determined by “feet,” sometimes inches, as to how much rope slack is pulled out of the river to each side. At the end of three minutes, judges from the other side measure how much more rope has been pulled.
Each side’s rope goes through a pulley, allowing each side more pulling space, a longer pit. The pulley can spare injury because the river pushes on the rope so hard it has knocked people down. When a team’s last man reaches the end of the pit, he’s required to leave the rope, and run to the front, grabbing it there.
LeClaire’s spacious levee has plenty of room for carnival rides, food booths, a beer tent, and even a stage for Sunday’s church service can set up close to the action. One booth expanded its menu to include strawberry, red velvet, and s’mores funnel cakes. Adding to the offerings are many yard and estate sales as you drive to and through LeClaire, Rapids City, and Port Byron.