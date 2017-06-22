It feels like the dog-days of summer already, so it's a good time to give your canine companion with some special treats. Throw them a bone with these five fun activities:
1. A wet dog is a happy dog, and Paddling Pooch can help you make a splash with your pup. Located at 2491 53rd Avenue, Bettendorf, it offers a gigantic dog pool, play areas, groomers, nutritionists and more.
“We have a great space for dogs, they love it!” said Sally Carter, the owner. “We have plenty for dogs, the best groomers in the Quad-Cities, great treats that you can’t find anywhere else and a big, clean pool for dogs to swim in. They love it here — it’s like a Fannie May for a dog with all the great food and treats and things for them to do!”
Paddling Pooch | 563-332-4889 | thepaddlingpooch.com
2. The Quad-Cities Dog Center is the cats’ meow to canines, offering activities, training and events at 2390 Westlake Blvd., Davenport. The center is a state-of-the-art dog training and sports event center with a full range of agility equipment and more.
“This is for dogs who have been through basic obedience and want to take things a little further, learning agility training, trials and other sports,” said Carolyn Venaglia, co-owner. “We’re not open for the family to just come in like a dog park; we’re more specific, but we offer classes you won’t find anywhere else. The dogs love it. It’s awesome!”
Quad-Cities Dog Center | 309-912-2385 | thepaddlingpooch.com
3. Looking for a place for your dog to run free? The Crow Creek Dog Park, Crow Creek Park, 4800 N. Devils Glen Road, is on the north end of the park across from Softball Field No. 3. With the addition of The Spott for old, timid and tiny dogs, it provides almost seven acres of fenced, safe space for dogs to run and play off leash.
Patrons are asked to enter from the Devils Glen Road main entrance, turn left at the "T" and follow the road around.
Crow Creek Dog Park | 563-344-4113 | bettendorf.org/dogpark
4. Many of the Quad-Cities' outdoor activities allow people to bring their dogs, but there’s one event that is specifically for the dogs. Dogtoberfest VII comes at summers' end, Sept. 18 from 2-5:30 p.m. at Bier Stube, 1001 Canal Drive SW, LeClaire. The free event will feature a variety of activities for dogs and their owners, as well as auctions, treats, games and a raffle that will benefit Crow Creek Dog Park.
Dogtoberfest VII | facebook.com/BierstubeLeClaire/?hc_ref=SEARCH.
5. For the pampered pooch, Beaston Camp Kennels has an upscale spot, Posh, A Beaston Camp Kennels Resort.
Located at 2400 18th St., Bettendorf, across from Bettendorf Middle School, the facility offers Doggie Day Camp, boarding, grooming, pet beds, events and activities and the one and only Dog TV.
“It’s definitely a terrific spot if you want your dog to have the best,” said Kelly Beaston, owner. “There are huge indoor play areas, every dog is temperament tested and the resorts are all-inclusive. The dogs get to roam and don’t just sit in a kennel, and there are plenty of things to do to entertain them. It’s awesome. We’ve been here for five years in November and we just keep growing. We’re so appreciative of this area and their support.”
Posh | 563-332-3647 or 563-359-7674 | beastoncampkennels.com/posh-bettendorf.