Devin Hanson has only been teaching at Pleasant Valley High School for a few years, but his work is already being noted for excellence. Art Educators of Iowa have named Hanson the Outstanding Secondary Art Teacher of the Year.
A college professor nominated him for the award, which is chosen by a committee of his peers.
“I'm very grateful to be honored with this award,” Hanson said in his statement to the committee. “You don't take on a career in education for the recognition or fame. When you become a teacher, you are making a commitment to better the lives of your students and your community, no matter what it takes.”
Hanson said he enjoys teaching because of the relationships he builds with his students.
“As an art teacher, I have more time to talk to the students and really know them,” he said.
During the day, he sees a wide variety of students: some are talented artists; some are using their art skills to work in a trade.
“Students who invest themselves in art are a class all their own,” he said. “These students all have different personalities, but are the most creative people in the world. Over the last three years of my teaching career, my goal has been to reach these students and instill the values of art education, whether they pursue art in the future or not. I once heard an administrator say, ‘We are in the people industry.’ This is very true in the world of education, as we are producing individuals who have the skills to change the world we live in.”
Hanson received the award at a banquet in Burlington, Iowa, Oct. 1.
“It is rewarding to be in a district that values the arts as much as (Pleasant Valley does)," he said. "They have provided me with more than enough tools to be successful.”