Jennifer Krienert, a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School now living in Arizona, has started a clothing line called "Rock Your Different."
"We all have something that makes us different than others, and instead of feeling different, I want kids (and adults) to embrace it, celebrate it, and also embrace others for what makes them different," Krienert said.
Krienert was inspired to start the company because her son, Rory, will wear an eye patch a few hours a day, and she wants him to grow up embracing the difference, rather than feeling self-conscious about it.
A portion of company profits are donated to Phoenix Children's Hospital.
For more information, visit rockyourdifferent.com.