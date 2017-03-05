On Feb. 28, high school students from Pleasant Valley High School participated in interactive educational sessions with University of Iowa Health Care faculty, staff and students, with the intent to pique interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). These students had the opportunity to engage in health care experiences, meet with health care professionals and explore future careers.
Each year, University of Iowa Health Care programs provide thousands of school-aged children with opportunities to explore STEM careers and medical discoveries.
To learn more, visit uihc.org/STEM or call 319-335-6839.