Top area chefs will participate in the annual Quad-Cities Taste of Elegance competition Monday, July 10, at the Isle of Capri Convention Center, Bettendorf.
A reception will be 5:30-7:45 p.m. and is open to the public. Tickets cost $15, with proceeds benefiting the Scott Community College Culinary Club.
Tickets are available by calling 563-441-4246 or 563-349-6205.
The pork-based recipes will be judged on taste, appearance and originality. The grand prize winner will receive $1,000 and be eligible to attend the Pork Summit in the spring at Greystone in St. Helena, California. Second place will receive $700. Third place will receive $300. There will also be a People's Choice Award winner with a $250 prize selected by those who attend the competition.
Event sponsors include the Iowa-Illinois Pork Producer Associations, Scott County Pork Producers, Martin Bros. Distributing Co., U.S. Foods, Scott Community College and the Isle of Capri.