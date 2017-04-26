Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Joe Taylor will host a special preview of National Tourism Week, May 7-13, at the Bettendorf Business Network First Tuesday meeting at noon May 2 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Bettendorf.
Taylor will address topics including where visitors go, what they do and how they spend their money in the Quad-Cities. He also will discuss why the Quad-Cities must remain competitive in its marketing of Marvels on the Mississippi.
Mark Brandl from the Iowa DOT and Jeff Reiter with the city of Bettendorf will also give updates on the I-74 bridge project and other construction projects.
The event is open to all businesses and interested individuals. There will be an opportunity for attendees to network.
Hilton Garden Inn will serve a buffet lunch for $10. Lunch includes an entrée, salad, drink, tax and gratuity.