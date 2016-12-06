Q-C United presents "The Renovation," a unique family show produced and directed by Curtis Bell and Juan Valtierra, the duo of RE-FL3X, a local dance and mentoring team on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4 -6 p.m. at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center, 3333 18th St. Bettendorf. Cost is $10 at the door. For more information, contact Curtis Bell at 563-459-7406 or email at curdist14@yahoo.com.
The event will include a raffle drawing for a total of $1,000 to be given away. Call Ruben for details on how to purchase tickets now at 563-349-1760 or tickets can be purchased at the event for $2 each or $10 for 10. Funds support Pete the Purple Bull anti-bullying school programs. The winner does not need to be present to win. There will be a special guest appearance by Marcus Joyner, an internationally known performer featured in the movie, "Drumline."
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
The purpose of this high energy show is to offer hope and encouragement to youth and families and to empower them to be the positive change in their own lives and in their communities.