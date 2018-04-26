Casual, civil and compelling conversation Friday afternoon in the cafeteria at Bettendorf Middle School briefly interrupted the sometimes-bitter Bettendorf/Pleasant Valley rivalry.
The break lasted about an hour, surprising Bettendorf Middle and Pleasant Valley Junior High students who participated in the engaging discussions inspired by the Quad-Cities Big Table initiative.
"I came here thinking it's going to be Bettendorf kids and PV kids in just a screaming match," said Ellie Hinch, an eighth-grade Bettendorf Middle student.
Spearheaded by Bettendorf Schools Superintendent Mike Raso and Pleasant Valley Schools Superintendent Jim Spelhaug, the moderated chatter involved about 100 students at 10 tables. Exchanges touched on school security, stereotypes, recycling and helping the homeless among other topics.
Coinciding with National School Walkout Day on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting, students at one table talked about conducting more safety drills. An adult moderator mentioned the possibility of adding metal detectors to prevent shootings.
"The sad part about our world is that we have to even talk about this situation," said Elias Lightfoot, a sixth-grade Bettendorf Middle student said.
Students at another table brainstormed strategies to help protect the environment. The group posed holding community-wide cleanup days once every season.
"We need to have more recycling bins around here," Deshawn Sanders, a sixth-grade Bettendorf Middle student said.
Will Fairman, an eighth-grade student at Pleasant Valley Junior High, called for higher recycling payouts.
"People aren't going to take action unless it benefits them directly," he said, impressing Bettendorf Middle Principal Lisa Reid. "Maybe we go from 5 cents to 10 cents."