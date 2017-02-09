This isn't your average book club.
Actually, Bailey Keimig, youth services coordinator at the LeClaire Community Library, hopes it's above-average fun.
At Biblioteens, a monthly teenage-centered book club at the library, any book is on the table — along with cookies, pizza and cheese puffs — for discussion.
"This is the world's lowest maintenance book club you could ever imagine," Kemig said at last week's club. "And yes, I'm going to entice you with treats."
The premise is simple: Members, limited to students in 7th grade or up, pick their own books to read, then share their most loved (or hated) books of the month.
"In this book club, you get to read whatever you want," Kemig said. "It could be a graphic novel or it could be the Harry Potter series for the 10th time in a row or it could be whatever you've been assigned at school."
Julia VanHouten, a senior at Pleasant Valley High School, had never been to a book club before.
"I don't really get to talk about what I'm reading outside of school, so this is cool," VanHouten, of LeClaire, said. "It's fun to talk about what you're obsessed with."
For Destiny Gray, 13, it's also an excuse to talk about books she didn't like.
"It's very fun to rant about something you have to read for school," Gray said.
Since joining the library staff a year ago, Kemig, a 24-year-old St. Ambrose University graduate, has been given the task of programs and materials for kids, from infants to high schoolers.
Her job description also means she "power reads" a lot of books, about three per week, featuring cartoons, superheroes and fantasy characters, anything that makes reading more of an experience, she said.
That's why, at Biblitoeens, Kemig suggested students read young adult titles such as "Life of Pi," "Tales of the Peculiar and "The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl."
But she doesn't require it.
"These kids already have so much on their plate," she said. "I think they forget what it's like to read a book just for fun or talk about it for fun."
Kemig hopes to host more "just for fun" events, with the help of the library's Teenage Advisory Group, or TAG, such as a cupcake-making contest set for late this month.
She hopes to continue hosting Biblioteens, which typically has about six students in attendance.
"I want them to see the library as a place they can go and hang out and a place you can be silly," she said. "It's not just to sit quiet and read."