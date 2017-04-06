Have you visited your Bettendorf Public Library lately? Bettendorf residents know the great array of ever-changing resources and services available at their local library. Our staff works hard, all year long, to provide the very best selection of materials, programs and services to residents of all ages. If it has been awhile since you visited the library, please stop in, update your library card, and see all the wonderful options waiting for you, at no charge. If you have never had a library card, don’t let that stop you. Come in, get registered, and start to enjoy all our public library has to offer. Our staff is ready and excited to serve you.
This year’s theme for National Library Week is “Libraries Transform.” Olympic soccer gold medalist and World Cup champion Julie Foudy has been named National Library Week Honorary Chairwoman. Check out the library’s website for a link to Foudy’s public service announcement on the importance of libraries.
For National Library Week, the Creation Studio will be open much of the week, and you’re invited to join us in building something beautiful using our 3D pens.
3D pens are a simple method of introducing yourself to 3D printing. Using a handheld pen that heats and then extrudes plastic filament (not unlike a hot glue gun), you can build whatever you can imagine. My daughter has made chess pieces for a gift for her chess-playing dad, and butterflies to attach to a spring-themed wreath for our front door. You can make a building by "drawing" the four walls, and then attaching them at the corners. We’ll have templates, instructions and helpers available throughout the week. You’ll be doodling in no time!
Another highlight of the week will be the debut of our Local Music collection. We’ve been searching out the best of our local music scene (many of whom have performed at the library) and have purchased their CDs to share their talent with you. The beginning of the collection will be available for checkout at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 10, and we’ll add more titles as they come available.