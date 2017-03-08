The Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball Association is announcing several changes with the opening of registrations for the 2017 spring-and-summer seasons.
Most significant changes are to the playing divisions, the date for age cutoffs and the service checking backgrounds of prospective coaches. The age cutoff is extended to Sept. 15, except in the oldest division.
Registration and more information on changes are now available online at eteamz.com/BPV. Walk-up registration is available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 27 at Bettendorf Public Library.
For more information, visit Parks Activities at bettendorf.org or call 563-344-4113.